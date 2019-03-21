All Nippon Airways receives first A380

All Nippon Airways (ANA) received (20-Mar-2019) the first of three A380 aircraft, with the aircraft scheduled to enter operations on 24-May-2019 between Tokyo Narita and Honolulu. The A380-800 aircraft (JA381A, MSN 262) is also the first A380 to be registered in Japan, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The upper deck is configured with eight first class suites, 56 business class seats and 73 premium economy seats. The main deck is configured with 383 economy class seats, including 60 couch seats. [more - original PR]