8-Apr-2020 1:09 PM
All fastjet employees take salary reduction, non essential personnel on leave
fastjet Group outlined (07-Apr-2020) the following actions taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic:
- All non essential employees are on paid annual leave during the lock down period in Zimbabwe, due to end on 19-Apr-2020;
- All fastjet Group employees accepted a voluntary salary reduction of up to 30%, depending on their current salary scales, effective 01-Apr-2020;
- Gross salary costs for the group from Apr-2020 are approximately USD200,000 per month. [more - original PR]