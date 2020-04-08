Become a CAPA Member
8-Apr-2020

All fastjet employees take salary reduction, non essential personnel on leave

fastjet Group outlined (07-Apr-2020) the following actions taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic:

  • All non essential employees are on paid annual leave during the lock down period in Zimbabwe, due to end on 19-Apr-2020;
  • All fastjet Group employees accepted a voluntary salary reduction of up to 30%, depending on their current salary scales, effective 01-Apr-2020;
  • Gross salary costs for the group from Apr-2020 are approximately USD200,000 per month. [more - original PR]

