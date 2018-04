Alitalia receives three new offers for acquisition

Alitalia received (10-Apr-2018) three offers for its acquisition. The carrier's insolvency commissioners will "proceed in the next few days to examine them". easyJet separately confirmed a revised expression of interest was submitted to the carrier, with an unidentified consortium. Air France-KLM confirmed it did not participate in the bidding, dismissing speculative reports, while Deutsche Lufthansa AG was confirmed as a second bidder but only for a restructured Alitalia (Bloomberg/Reuters/Il Sole 24 Ore/AdnKronos/ANSA, 10/11-Apr-2018). Cerberus Capital Management, which previously cited interest in Alitalia, did not confirm a revised offer. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Italian]