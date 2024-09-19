Alaska Airlines completes acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Airlines completed (18-Sep-2024) its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines. The carriers are now working with the US FAA to secure a single air operator's certificate (AOC), which would enable the airlines to operate as a single carrier with an integrated passenger system. Pending the single AOC, Alaska and Hawaiian will continue to operate as separate carriers with no immediate changes to operations and will maintain separate websites, reservation systems and loyalty programmes. The airlines intend to maintain their distinct brands. Honolulu becomes the carriers' second largest hub, after Seattle, and will be a regional headquarters. Customers will be able to purchase tickets for both airlines through each of their websites "soon". The carriers plan to combine Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles into a new unified loyalty programme, with more details to be released in mid 2025. Hawaiian Airlines stock will be de-listed and cease trading on the NASDAQ on 18-Sep-2024. The combined airlines serve 141 destinations with 350 aircraft and more than 33,000 employees. [more - original PR]