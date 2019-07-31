Aircalin takes delivery of first of two A330neo aircraft

Aircalin received (30-Jul-2019) one A330-900 aircraft in Toulouse, with a second scheduled to be delivered later in 2019, replacing two A330s. The aircraft are configured with 26 business class, 21 premium economy and 244 economy class seats, marking the first of the airline's aircraft to feature premium economy. The airline aims to use the aircraft to boost capacity and connectivity between New Caledonia and markets in Japan, Australia and the Pacific Islands. [more - original PR]