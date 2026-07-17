AirBorneo receives first 737-800

AirBorneo received (16-Jul-2026) one Boeing 737-800 (9M-LCV) through a wet lease agreement with Batik Air (Malaysia). The aircraft is one of two 737-800s that AirBorneo expects to receive in 2026. It will be deployed on twice daily Kuching-Kuala Lumpur service from 20-Jul-2026, followed by daily Kuching-Singapore service from 22-Jul-2026, pending the completion of operational testing. AirBorneo CEO Megat Ardian Aminuddin stated the airline plans to add three more aircraft in 2027, followed by one aircraft every quarter from 2028, growing its fleet to 17 aircraft by the end of 2030. [more - Aviation Week]