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    23-Jul-2026 2:26 PM

    AirBorneo commences Kuching-Singapore service

    AirBorneo, via its official Facebook account, announced (22-Jul-2026) it commenced Kuching-Singapore service. As previously reported by CAPA, the service will be operated daily with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Scoot and AirAsia also operate the route, according to OAG.

    Background

    AirBorneo received one Boeing 737-800 via a wet lease with Batik Air, one of two 737-800s it expected in 2026, and planned to add three more aircraft in 2027, then one per quarter from 2028 to reach 17 aircraft by end-2030, according to AirBorneo CEO Megat Ardian Aminuddin1. AirBorneo was also scheduled to start twice daily Kuching-Kuala Lumpur from 20-Jul-2026 ahead of its Singapore entry2 1. Changi Airport Group EVP air hub and cargo development Ching Kiat Lim said Megat Ardian confirmed traffic rights to Singapore and operational testing at Changi was expected to be finalised “soon”3.

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