Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Mar-2020 10:44 AM

airBaltic to suspend services until mid Apr-2020

airBaltic announced (14-Mar-2020) plans to suspend air services from 17-Mar-2020 to 14-Apr-2020, including operations from Estonia and Lithuania, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Latvia's Government decided to suspend international air services from 17-Mar-2020. The carrier will operate additional services from Riga to Brussels, Dublin, Duesseldorf, London, Moscow, Paris, Vienna and Zurich on 16-Mar-2020, prior to Latvia's suspension of international air services on 17-Mar-2020. airBaltic is currently working in a commercial crisis. Following previously announced staff reductions, airBaltic will be in continued discussions with staff and unions on details how the new situation will affect employment. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More