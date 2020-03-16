airBaltic to suspend services until mid Apr-2020
airBaltic announced (14-Mar-2020) plans to suspend air services from 17-Mar-2020 to 14-Apr-2020, including operations from Estonia and Lithuania, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Latvia's Government decided to suspend international air services from 17-Mar-2020. The carrier will operate additional services from Riga to Brussels, Dublin, Duesseldorf, London, Moscow, Paris, Vienna and Zurich on 16-Mar-2020, prior to Latvia's suspension of international air services on 17-Mar-2020. airBaltic is currently working in a commercial crisis. Following previously announced staff reductions, airBaltic will be in continued discussions with staff and unions on details how the new situation will affect employment. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]