AirAsia X to 're-strategise' in Australia, focus on North Asia opportunities in 2H2017

AirAsia X Group CEO Kamarudin Meranun said (24-Aug-2017) the group "plans to re-strategise its position in Australia while focusing on the opportunities available from North Asia" in 2H2017. The carrier will also streamline operations "to further unlock greater synergies with AirAsia Group" and expects cost reduction initiatives to deliver up to 10% cost savings. AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said forward bookings are ahead of 2016, showing "demand to fly remains strong" and reflecting "growing evidence that consumers are prioritising expenditure on flights and holidays above other non-essential items". Mr Kamarudin said: "The Group looks to improve on its strategy of purposeful investment in securing high yield, high traffic routes and build market dominance in core markets across the region which will then drive competitive advantage with sustainable returns". [more - original PR]