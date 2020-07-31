AirAsia X Group to remain in 'hibernation mode' until travel restrictions ease

AirAsia X Group reported (30-Jul-2020) it expects to "remain in hibernation mode". The airline stated the prospects of resuming scheduled services are tied to recovery in international air travel demand in the coming months, as and when border controls and travel restrictions ease. The company "remains confident" that demand will pick up towards the end of 2020. AirAsia X has actively engaged with key stakeholders in the industry, including government ministries, agencies and partner destination countries to mitigate the impact from the temporary downturn in air traffic and prepare for recovery. In the mean time, the g﻿roup will maintain minimum connectivity with essential cargo and charter flights. [more - original PR]