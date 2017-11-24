Loading
24-Nov-2017 10:26 AM

AirAsia X expects first A330-900neo delivery in late 2018

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail, speaking on CAPA TV, said (07-Nov-2017) AirAsia X Group plans to take delivery of its first A330-900neo in late 2018. "That is something we are working on. We are just waiting for Airbus and Rolls-Royce to tell us when those delivery dates are coming", Mr Ismail said. "On paper, we are getting that towards year end next year". AirAsia X Group operates 30 A330-300s and has 66 A330-900neos on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More