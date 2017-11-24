AirAsia X expects first A330-900neo delivery in late 2018

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail, speaking on CAPA TV, said (07-Nov-2017) AirAsia X Group plans to take delivery of its first A330-900neo in late 2018. "That is something we are working on. We are just waiting for Airbus and Rolls-Royce to tell us when those delivery dates are coming", Mr Ismail said. "On paper, we are getting that towards year end next year". AirAsia X Group operates 30 A330-300s and has 66 A330-900neos on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - CAPA TV]