AirAsia orders 150 A220-300s and signs engine maintenance agreement with Pratt & Whitney
AirAsia placed (06/07-May-2026) an order for 150 A220-300 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, valued at approximately USD19 billion at list prices, with options for another 150 aircraft. The purchase agreement is the single largest firm order for the A220 type placed by any airline globally. The first of the aircraft is scheduled to be delivered from 2028. Pratt & Whitney will provide AirAsia with engine maintenance through a 12 year EngineWise comprehensive service agreement. The aircraft will be deployed on services across ASEAN and into Central Asia, freeing up larger aircraft to operate longer routes. The A220 is a natural strategic fit within the AirAsia Group's multi gauge fleet. It will allow AirAsia to aggressively increase flight frequencies on existing routes. AirAsia expects the A220's capacity will allow it to reach profitability with fewer passengers than larger narrowbody alternatives, opening up smaller, high growth markets and secondary hubs that were previously commercially unviable. AirAsia is a new customer for A220 and the launch customer for the aircraft's new 160 seat cabin configuration. The addition of 10 seats is made possible with an extra overwing exit on each side of the aircraft. [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - AirAsia] [more - original PR - RTX] [more - original PR - Prime Minister of Canada]
Background ✨
AirAsia signed a USD12.25 billion agreement with Airbus for 50 A321XLRs, with rights for another 20, for delivery from 2028 to 2032, as Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes positioned it as part of a shift towards a "low cost network carrier" model and a 150 million passengers p/a target by 20301.