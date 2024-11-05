Loading
AirAsia Group observing slowdown in China market: CCO

AirAsia Group CCO Paul Carroll, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) the group is observing a "definite slowdown" in the China market, adding: "The recovery has been a bit of a yo-yo". Mr Carroll said: "There is an inherent weakness in the China market, Chinese carriers are bringing back a lot of capacity into Southeast Asia so fares are definitely on a downward trend". He noted AirAsia Group is looking for growth opportunities in other markets, adding: "India has been a great success for us".

