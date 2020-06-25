AirAsia Group CEO: 'We are aiming to increase frequencies to 50% of pre-COVID operations'

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes stated (24-Jun-2020) "We are aiming to increase our flight frequencies to around 50% of pre-COVID operations" and aiming to resume all domestic routes in the "coming weeks and months to cater to the increasing demand". Mr Fernandes stated: "Currently, we are operating 152 daily flights across the region. We look forward to the reopening of international borders". [more - original PR]