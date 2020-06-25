Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Jun-2020 11:00 AM

AirAsia Group CEO: 'We are aiming to increase frequencies to 50% of pre-COVID operations'

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes stated (24-Jun-2020) "We are aiming to increase our flight frequencies to around 50% of pre-COVID operations" and aiming to resume all domestic routes in the "coming weeks and months to cater to the increasing demand". Mr Fernandes stated: "Currently, we are operating 152 daily flights across the region. We look forward to the reopening of international borders". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More