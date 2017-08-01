AirAsia Group CEO calls for new airport operators in Malaysia, low cost terminal in Sabah

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Facebook account, said (31-Jul-2017) new airport operators are needed in Malaysia and a low cost carrier terminal is required in Sabah. Mr Fernandes said: "It's amazing what airasia has done in sabah. Tourism is booming. And everyone associated with sabah tourism acknowledges that its AirAsia that has done this. Now growth has gone backwards after Malaysia airports have closed the low cost terminal. Need an Lcct in sabah. New airports operators needed. As Malaysia airports only intrested [sic] in full service terminals".