AirAsia Cambodia aiming to launch in late 2023

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited (AAAGL) signed (09-Dec-2022) a JV agreement with Sivilai Asia to establish a new low cost carrier, AirAsia Cambodia. The LCC will solidify the company's brand in Cambodia and Indochina, providing greater access to the Cambodian domestic market and to international markets across ASEAN, North Asia and beyond. Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes stated: "Cambodia is a market that is familiar to us and where we have deep infrastructure in place", noting: "We are confident of profitability in the first year". AAAGL group CEO Bo Lingam added: "We plan to operate mostly to our existing stations within the four hour radius from the Kingdom". Subject to obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals, the JV is expected to commence operations in late 2023. [more - original PR]