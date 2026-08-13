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    13-Aug-2026 12:19 PM

    Air Zimbabwe to resume Harare-Johannesburg service

    Air Zimbabwe, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (07-Aug-2026) plans to resume three times weekly Harare-Johannesburg service on 19-Aug-2026. Airlink (South Africa), fastjet Zimbabwe, FlySafair and South African Airways operate on the route, with CemAir also scheduled to resume in Oct-2026, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.

    Background

    Air Zimbabwe restored long haul flying in Jul-2026 after leasing an A330-300 and launching three times weekly Harare-London Gatwick on 22-Jul-2026, operated by Plus Ultra Airlines under an ACMI agreement supported by Chapman Freeborn.1 2 Johannesburg–Harare had seen capacity moves by incumbents, including FlySafair’s temporary increase to twice daily over Easter 2026 and South African Airways’ step-up to 12 times weekly from 05-Nov-2024.3 4

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