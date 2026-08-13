Air Zimbabwe to resume Harare-Johannesburg service

Air Zimbabwe restored long haul flying in Jul-2026 after leasing an A330-300 and launching three times weekly Harare-London Gatwick on 22-Jul-2026, operated by Plus Ultra Airlines under an ACMI agreement supported by Chapman Freeborn.1 2 Johannesburg–Harare had seen capacity moves by incumbents, including FlySafair’s temporary increase to twice daily over Easter 2026 and South African Airways’ step-up to 12 times weekly from 05-Nov-2024.3 4