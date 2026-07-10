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    10-Jul-2026 4:38 PM

    Air Zimbabwe confirms schedule for planned Harare-London service

    Air Zimbabwe, via its official Facebook account, confirmed (09-Jul-2026) plans to resume three times weekly Harare-London Gatwick service from 22-Jul-2026. The service will operate with A330-300 equipment under an ACMi contract with Plus Ultra Airlines.

    Background

    Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Zhemu Soda said Air Zimbabwe planned to resume three times weekly Harare-London by end-Jul-2026 using a Plus Ultra Airlines A330-300 configured with 30 business and 272 economy seats1. Plus Ultra signed a 13-month ACMI agreement effective 01-Jul-2026, providing aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance, while Air Zimbabwe retained commercial control under its own code and branding2.

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