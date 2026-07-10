Air Zimbabwe confirms schedule for planned Harare-London service

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Zhemu Soda said Air Zimbabwe planned to resume three times weekly Harare-London by end-Jul-2026 using a Plus Ultra Airlines A330-300 configured with 30 business and 272 economy seats1. Plus Ultra signed a 13-month ACMI agreement effective 01-Jul-2026, providing aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance, while Air Zimbabwe retained commercial control under its own code and branding2.