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    8-Jul-2026 11:49 AM

    Air Zimbabwe to resume Harare-London service in Jul-2026

    Zimbabwe's Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Zhemu Soda, via his official Twitter account, announced (07-Jul-2026) Air Zimbabwe plans to resume three times weekly Harare-London service by the end of Jul-2026. The airline will use A330-300 equipment leased from Plus Ultra Airlines, configured with 30 business and 272 economy class seats.

    Background

    Plus Ultra Airlines signed a 13 month ACMI agreement with Air Zimbabwe, effective 01-Jul-2026, to operate Harare-London with A330 aircraft, with Plus Ultra providing aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance while Air Zimbabwe retained commercial control under its own code and branding.1

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