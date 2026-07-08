8-Jul-2026 11:49 AM
Air Zimbabwe to resume Harare-London service in Jul-2026
Zimbabwe's Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Zhemu Soda, via his official Twitter account, announced (07-Jul-2026) Air Zimbabwe plans to resume three times weekly Harare-London service by the end of Jul-2026. The airline will use A330-300 equipment leased from Plus Ultra Airlines, configured with 30 business and 272 economy class seats.
Background ✨
Plus Ultra Airlines signed a 13 month ACMI agreement with Air Zimbabwe, effective 01-Jul-2026, to operate Harare-London with A330 aircraft, with Plus Ultra providing aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance while Air Zimbabwe retained commercial control under its own code and branding.1