Air Zimbabwe receives wet leased A330 for launch of Harare-London service
Air Zimbabwe, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (20-Jul-2026) it received one leased A330-300 at Harare Robert Mugabe International Airport ahead of the launch of Harare-London Gatwick service on 22-Jul-2026. The three times weekly service will be operated by Plus Ultra Airlines under an ACMI agreement.
Background ✨
Air Zimbabwe confirmed it planned to resume three times weekly Harare-London Gatwick service from 22-Jul-2026 using A330-300 equipment under a long term ACMI contract with Plus Ultra Airlines, supported by Chapman Freeborn1. Plus Ultra Airlines signed a 13 month ACMI agreement effective 01-Jul-2026, providing aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance, while Air Zimbabwe retained commercial control under its own flight code and branding2.