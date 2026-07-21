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    21-Jul-2026 3:21 PM

    Air Zimbabwe receives wet leased A330 for launch of Harare-London service

    Air Zimbabwe, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (20-Jul-2026) it received one leased A330-300 at Harare Robert Mugabe International Airport ahead of the launch of Harare-London Gatwick service on 22-Jul-2026. The three times weekly service will be operated by Plus Ultra Airlines under an ACMI agreement.

    Background

    Air Zimbabwe confirmed it planned to resume three times weekly Harare-London Gatwick service from 22-Jul-2026 using A330-300 equipment under a long term ACMI contract with Plus Ultra Airlines, supported by Chapman Freeborn1. Plus Ultra Airlines signed a 13 month ACMI agreement effective 01-Jul-2026, providing aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance, while Air Zimbabwe retained commercial control under its own flight code and branding2.

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