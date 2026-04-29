Air Seychelles to resume Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv services in May-2026

Air Seychelles previously planned three times weekly nonstop Seychelles-Paris CDG from 20-Mar-2026 for one month using an Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9, with a possible increase to four weekly frequencies.1 It later extended the Paris operation to 30-Aug-2026.2 It also planned twice weekly Seychelles-Istanbul from 02-May-2026 to 27-Jun-2026 with a leased Hi Fly A330-300 and onward connections via its Turkish Airlines codeshare.3