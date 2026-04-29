29-Apr-2026 8:48 AM
Air Seychelles to resume Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv services in May-2026
Air Seychelles, via its official Facebook account, announced (25-Apr-2026) the following schedule updates:
- Seychelles-Abu Dhabi: Resume four times weekly service from 01-May-2026, increasing to daily from 15-Jun-2026;
- Seychelles-Tel Aviv: Resume weekly service from 06-May-2026;
- Seychelles-Istanbul: Temporary service to continue until 13-Jun-2026 with A320neo equipment, with a technical stop in Hurghada on the return sector. The airline stated it adjusted the end of the service "in light of recent market developments, including the earlier than expected resumption of services by Turkish Airlines and increasing global fuel costs";
- Seychelles-Rome: Service to continue until the end of Apr-2026, as planned;
- Seychelles-Paris: Three times weekly service with leased A330 equipment to continue until 30-Aug-2026, as planned.
Background ✨
Air Seychelles previously planned three times weekly nonstop Seychelles-Paris CDG from 20-Mar-2026 for one month using an Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9, with a possible increase to four weekly frequencies.1 It later extended the Paris operation to 30-Aug-2026.2 It also planned twice weekly Seychelles-Istanbul from 02-May-2026 to 27-Jun-2026 with a leased Hi Fly A330-300 and onward connections via its Turkish Airlines codeshare.3