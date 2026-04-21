Air Seychelles to operate Seychelles-Istanbul service in May/Jun-2026

Air Seychelles also planned short-term European capacity, including three times weekly nonstop Seychelles-Paris CDG from 20-Mar-2026 for one month using an Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9, with a potential increase to four weekly frequencies.1 It also planned twice weekly Seychelles-Rome Fiumicino from 28-Mar-2026 with A320neo via a technical stop in Hurghada, citing Gulf airspace closures and temporary suspensions by major Gulf carriers.2