Air Seychelles to operate Seychelles-Istanbul service in May/Jun-2026
Air Seychelles announced (11-Apr-2026) plans to operate twice weekly Seychelles-Istanbul service from 02-May-2026 to 27-Jun-2026. The service will be operated with 249 seat A330-300 equipment leased from Hi Fly. Air Seychelles will offer onward connections through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. Air Seychelles stated it will introduce the service to support tourism and "maintain access to key international markets" in response to "ongoing regional challenges affecting Gulf carriers". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Seychelles also planned short-term European capacity, including three times weekly nonstop Seychelles-Paris CDG from 20-Mar-2026 for one month using an Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9, with a potential increase to four weekly frequencies.1 It also planned twice weekly Seychelles-Rome Fiumicino from 28-Mar-2026 with A320neo via a technical stop in Hurghada, citing Gulf airspace closures and temporary suspensions by major Gulf carriers.2