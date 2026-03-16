Air Seychelles to offer nonstop Seychelles-Paris service in partnership with Etihad

Air Seychelles announced (13-Mar-2026) plans to operate three times weekly, nonstop Seychelles-Paris CDG service for one month from 20-Mar-2026. The airline stated it may increase frequency to four times weekly "depending on operational requirements and market demand". The service will be operated with Boeing 787-9 equipment under an agreement with Etihad Airways. The aircraft is configured with 28 business class and 262 economy class seats. Air Seychelles stated it "aims to provide passengers with a reliable and efficient travel alternative during this period of global travel disruption". [more - original PR]