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16-Mar-2026 2:19 PM

Air Seychelles to offer nonstop Seychelles-Paris service in partnership with Etihad

Air Seychelles announced (13-Mar-2026) plans to operate three times weekly, nonstop Seychelles-Paris CDG service for one month from 20-Mar-2026. The airline stated it may increase frequency to four times weekly "depending on operational requirements and market demand". The service will be operated with Boeing 787-9 equipment under an agreement with Etihad Airways. The aircraft is configured with 28 business class and 262 economy class seats. Air Seychelles stated it "aims to provide passengers with a reliable and efficient travel alternative during this period of global travel disruption". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Etihad Airways scheduled a four times weekly Abu Dhabi-Seychelles service from 30-Mar-2026 with A320s, rising to daily from 17-Jun-2026 to 14-Oct-2026, alongside Air Seychelles on the route1. Air Seychelles previously planned to lift Seychelles-Abu Dhabi from six times weekly to daily from 16-Oct-2025 using 168-seat A320neos, with OAG showing it as the sole scheduled operator at that time2.

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