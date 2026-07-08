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    8-Jul-2026 12:38 PM

    Air Premia and Southwest Airlines sign interline agreement

    Air Premia, via its official Facebook, announced (07-Jul-2026) the signing of an interline agreement with Southwest Airlines. Air Premia stated the partnership allows passengers to access more than 120 routes across the US and North and Central America with a single ticket.

    Background

    Southwest Airlines previously signed multiple interline deals with long haul partners, including EVA Air and Philippine Airlines, enabling trans-Pacific connections via gateways such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago O’Hare.1 2 It also entered interline arrangements with Icelandair and Singapore Airlines to offer single-ticket itineraries and broader North American connectivity.3 4 Air Premia separately expanded its interline footprint with Thai Airways and T’way Air.5 6

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