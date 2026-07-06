Air New Zealand welcomes return of final Boeing 787-9 from long term storage

Air New Zealand reported in H1FY2026 it resumed deployment of seven Boeing 787-9s after completing interior retrofit works, with the remaining seven retrofits due in H2FY20261. CEO Nikhil Ravishankar said two new 787s were due for delivery in H2FY2026, supporting around 20% to 25% widebody capacity growth over the next two years1. Air New Zealand also expected up to three A321neos to remain grounded in H2FY2026 for maintenance1.