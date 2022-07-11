Air New Zealand temporarily reinstates 'Covid Flexibility Policy'

Air New Zealand reinstated (09-Jul-2022) its 'Covid Flexibility Policy' until 31-Jul-2022, to help customers in response to increasing levels of illness in the community. The airline is hearing from a large number of customers who are falling sick with Covid or other winter illnesses and can no longer travel. It's also seeing higher-than-usual employee sickness leading to flight cancellations. The policy allows customers travelling around New Zealand or overseas to cancel their travel if they are unwell and either put their booking into credit or change their flight and have their change fee waived. Customers booked between 09-Jul-2022 and 31-Jul-2022 can hold the value of their fare in credit for 12 months from the time they requested their credit. [more - original PR]