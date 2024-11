Air New Zealand extended (10-Nov-2024) the suspension of Auckland-Noumea Tontouta service through 22-Jun-2025, due to the state of emergency in New Caledonia. Impacted passengers will receive flight credits to be used within 12 months of the issue date. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier initially suspended the service in Jun-2024 amid ongoing unrest. [more - original PR]