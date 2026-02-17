Air New Zealand, BETA Technologies complete demonstrator programme with ALIA CX300 electric aircraft

Air New Zealand and BETA Technologies completed (17-Feb-2026) their four-month Next Generation Aircraft Technical Demonstrator Programme. BETA's ALIA CX300 electric aircraft completed more than 100 frequencies across 12 airports and aerodromes in the North and South Islands of New Zealand. The aircraft also completed New Zealand's first low-emissions instrument flight rules operation in Dec-2025, enabling pilots to operate using flight deck instruments rather than visual cues. The programme also included Wellington-Blenheim crossings, demonstrating how the aircraft operated across Cook Strait in real-world conditions. Air New Zealand GM strategy, networks and fleet Baden Smith stated: "Flying the aircraft in real conditions, across real routes, with our people and partners involved has given us a much deeper understanding of what next-generation aircraft could mean for New Zealand aviation in the future". [more - original PR]