Air New Zealand: Asia has been an 'incredibly good' market

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) Asia has been an "incredibly good" market for the carrier, noting it has significantly increased capacity, particularly to Japan and Bali, as they are "hot destinations" for New Zealand travellers. Ms Geraghty commented on the China market, stating: "We have around 130% capacity on pre-COVID from Chinese carriers into New Zealand currently, so there is a lot of competition". She noted the decision by New Zealand's Government to increase visa fees for Chinese and Indian travellers will "impact demand over time, so we'll be watching it really closely".