15-Jan-2021 9:28 AM
Air New Zealand 2020 pax down by 17.6 million compared to 2019
Air New Zealand announced (14-Jan-2021) the following highlights for the airline during 2020:
- Air New Zealand cargo operated 3306 freight services;
- More than 29 rescue services were operated from Wuhan, Mumbai, Delhi, Germany, Netherlands, Korea, Samoa and Tonga;
- The carrier handled 8.4 million passengers in 2020, a 17.6 million decrease year-on-year;
- More than 10 million items of PPE were delivered by the carrier to New Zealand, with more than 45,000 litres of disinfectant being used on its aircraft in 2020;
- New Zealander's purchased more than three million seats for under NZD100 (USD72.2) during 2020;
- Air New Zealand donated more than one million items to 33 organisations and charities around the country;
- Assisted transport 508 threatened wildlife and 60 conservation dogs, as well as establish as establish 5000 hectares of sustained pest control areas on New Zealand's Great Walks through its partnership with the Department of Conservation, bringing the total area controlled to 43,247 hectares. [more - original PR]