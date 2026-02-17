Air India to adjust aircraft on eight international services from summer 2026

Air India commenced deployment of its first new, line fit Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring new interiors on Mumbai-Frankfurt service from 01-Feb-2026, following delivery of the aircraft in early Jan-2026. It planned to receive five additional widebody aircraft, including more 787-9s and A350-1000s, during 2026. Some initial restrictions applied to the new 787-9s pending full US FAA certification, affecting business class and a subset of economy seats1 2 3.