Air India to adjust aircraft on eight international services from summer 2026

Air India announced (16-Feb-2026) plans to deploy aircraft featuring new, retrofitted or upgraded cabin interiors on the following international services from northern summer 2026:

  • Mumbai-London Heathrow: Deploy new Boeing 787-9 equipment and retrofitted 787-8 equipment from 01-Jul-2026, replacing 777-300ER equipment;
  • Delhi-Melbourne: Deploy 777-300ER equipment in three class configuration on daily service from 01-Jul-2026, marking the introduction of first class on the route;
  • Bengaluru-London Heathrow: Deploy retrofitted 787-8 equipment from 01-Aug-2026, marking introduction of premium economy class on the route;
  • Delhi-Toronto: Deploy 787-9 equipment in three class configuration on select frequencies from 01-Aug-2026, marking introduction of premium economy class on the route;
  • Delhi-Birmingham: Deploy 777-300ER equipment from 01-Aug-2026, marking introduction of first class on the route;
  • Amritsar-Birmingham: Deploy 777-300ER equipment from 01-Aug-2026, marking introduction of first class on the route;
  • Ahmedabad-London Gatwick: Deploy 777-300ER equipment from 01-Aug-2026, marking introduction of first class on the route;
  • Amritsar-London Gatwick: Deploy 777-300ER equipment from 01-Aug-2026, marking introduction of first class on the route. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Air India commenced deployment of its first new, line fit Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring new interiors on Mumbai-Frankfurt service from 01-Feb-2026, following delivery of the aircraft in early Jan-2026. It planned to receive five additional widebody aircraft, including more 787-9s and A350-1000s, during 2026. Some initial restrictions applied to the new 787-9s pending full US FAA certification, affecting business class and a subset of economy seats1 2 3.

