Air India Express VP calls for more low cost terminals in India
Air India Express VP and head network planning and alliances Shashi Chetia, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, stated (26-Mar-2025) "we need to have LCC airports" in India, adding: "That concept has not yet picked up". Mr Chetia said passengers want quick check-in and exit facilities and LCC customers expect lower fares, but airport charges are the same for all airlines. He said it would be a "very good gesture" to have LCC terminals offering basic facilities and quick processing at a minimal cost to airlines.
Background ✨
Air India Express is exploring expansion into multiple markets, including Cambodia and China, while planning to add more aircraft and implement new interline and codeshare agreements1. The airline has seen "major growth" from tier two and three cities, with metro connections being a key future driver2. CAPA noted that India's domestic aviation market is virtually a 100% low fares market, with little differentiation between LCCs and FSCs in economy class3.