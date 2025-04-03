Air India Express VP calls for more low cost terminals in India

Air India Express VP and head network planning and alliances Shashi Chetia, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, stated (26-Mar-2025) "we need to have LCC airports" in India, adding: "That concept has not yet picked up". Mr Chetia said passengers want quick check-in and exit facilities and LCC customers expect lower fares, but airport charges are the same for all airlines. He said it would be a "very good gesture" to have LCC terminals offering basic facilities and quick processing at a minimal cost to airlines.