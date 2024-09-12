Loading
Air India CEO sees biggest opportunity in international market

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) "When we finish our five year transformation the whole fleet will have been upgraded and customer experience will be up to world class standards". Mr Wilson said: "Thereafter it's a matter of execution and scale and if you look at India's statistics there's no reason an Indian airline couldn't be equal to a big airline in the US, Europe or China". He said the biggest opportunity for Air India is in the international market, noting: "The widebody fleet is where we see the hugest potential for growth".

