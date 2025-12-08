Air France to extend new La Premiere network in summer 2026

Air France had previously introduced its new La Première cabin on Paris CDG-Los Angeles from 27-Sep-2025, and offered the product on routes to New York JFK, Washington, San Francisco and Miami, with further rollouts scheduled for Miami from 10-Nov-2025 and Tokyo Haneda in Mar-20261 2 3. The new suites had already debuted on the Paris CDG-New York JFK and Singapore routes in 20254 5.