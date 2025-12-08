Air France to extend new La Premiere network in summer 2026
Air France announced (05-Dec-2025) plans to commence the deployment of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with the new La Premiere cabin on the following services from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport:
- Tel Aviv: Daily from 15-Dec-2025;
- Atlanta: Daily from 29-Mar-2026;
- Houston: Daily from 06-Jul-2026;
- Boston: Daily from 20-Jul-2026.
La Premiere cabin will be available on services from Paris to Abidjan, Atlanta, Boston, Dubai, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York JFK, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tel Aviv, Tokyo Haneda and Washington DC in summer 2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France had previously introduced its new La Première cabin on Paris CDG-Los Angeles from 27-Sep-2025, and offered the product on routes to New York JFK, Washington, San Francisco and Miami, with further rollouts scheduled for Miami from 10-Nov-2025 and Tokyo Haneda in Mar-20261 2 3. The new suites had already debuted on the Paris CDG-New York JFK and Singapore routes in 20254 5.