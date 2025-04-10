Air France debuts La Première suites on Paris CDG-New York JFK route

Air France announced (09-Apr-2025) the debut of its new La Première suites, with the first flight featuring the upgraded cabins taking place from Paris CDG to New York JFK on 08-Apr-2025. The Boeing 777-300ER, which will operate daily service on the route in summer 2025, is equipped with four La Première suites, along with 60 seats in business, 44 in premium and 204 in economy. The new suites will gradually be rolled out on select 777-300ERs, with plans to expand to additional destinations, including Los Angeles, Singapore and Tokyo Haneda, during summer 2025. [more - original PR]