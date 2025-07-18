Air France introduces La Première suites on daily Paris CDG-Singapore service

The new La Première suites featured a seat and chaise longue convertible into a 2m by 75cm bed, nearly 3.5 sqm of space per suite, and enhanced privacy with floor-to-ceiling curtains. These suites debuted on Paris CDG-New York JFK service on 08-Apr-2025 and were scheduled for progressive rollout to Los Angeles, Singapore and Tokyo Haneda on select 777-300ERs in summer 2025 and beyond1 2.