Air France introduces La Première suites on daily Paris CDG-Singapore service
Air France introduced (18-Jul-2025) new La Première suites on daily Paris CDG-Singapore service. The Boeing 777-300ER is equipped with four La Première suites, along with 60 seats in business, 44 in premium and 204 in economy. As previously reported by CAPA, Air France first introduced La Première suites on daily Paris CDG-New York JFK service in Apr-2025. The new suites will gradually be rolled out on select 777-300ERs on service to Los Angeles in summer 2025 and Tokyo Haneda in winter 2025/2026, with plans to expand to additional destinations "in the future". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The new La Première suites featured a seat and chaise longue convertible into a 2m by 75cm bed, nearly 3.5 sqm of space per suite, and enhanced privacy with floor-to-ceiling curtains. These suites debuted on Paris CDG-New York JFK service on 08-Apr-2025 and were scheduled for progressive rollout to Los Angeles, Singapore and Tokyo Haneda on select 777-300ERs in summer 2025 and beyond1 2.