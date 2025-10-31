31-Oct-2025 3:23 PM
Air France to introduce new La Premiere on Paris CDG-Miami service from 10-Nov-2025
Air France announced (31-Oct-2025) plans to commence deployment of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with the new La Premiere cabin on Paris CDG-Miami service from 10-Nov-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France previously introduced its new La Premiere cabin on the Paris CDG-Los Angeles service in Sep-2025 and also offered La Premiere on flights to New York JFK, Singapore and Los Angeles, with dedicated check-in facilities at Los Angeles International Airport. It planned further La Premiere deployments to Miami in Dec-2025 and Tokyo Haneda in Mar-2026, extending the premium offering on select long haul routes1 2.