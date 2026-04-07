Air France-KLM and Lufthansa submit non-binding offers for stake in TAP Air Portugal

TAP Air Portugal’s privatisation process reportedly moved into its final phase after a parliamentary review of the decree regulating the sale, with Portugal aiming to raise at least EUR700 million for up to a 44.9% stake and select a winner before summer 2026, with non-binding offers due by 02-Apr-20261. Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith said it was working on the process’ second phase, anticipating submission of a non-binding offer in the “next weeks and months”2. Lufthansa Group confirmed it filed a formal letter of interest with Parpública, seeking an initial minority stake and a long term partnership with TAP3.