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    17-Aug-2026 1:22 PM

    Air France deploys new La Premiere cabin on Paris CDG-San Francisco service

    Air France commenced (14-Aug-2026) the deployment of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with the new La Premiere cabin on one daily Paris CDG-San Francisco frequency (AF083/AF084). The carrier announced that 19 777-300ERs equipped with the new cabin are operating to 13 destinations from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport during the summer 2026 season. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Air France’s new La Première suites debuted on Paris CDG-New York JFK on 08-Apr-2025, with four suites on a 777-300ER configured with 60 business, 44 premium and 204 economy seats, and it subsequently introduced the product on daily Paris CDG-Singapore services.1 2 Air France also rolled the new La Première cabin onto Paris CDG-Tokyo Haneda and planned deployment on Paris CDG-Abidjan from 22-Jun-2026.3 4

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