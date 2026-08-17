Air France deploys new La Premiere cabin on Paris CDG-San Francisco service

Air France’s new La Première suites debuted on Paris CDG-New York JFK on 08-Apr-2025, with four suites on a 777-300ER configured with 60 business, 44 premium and 204 economy seats, and it subsequently introduced the product on daily Paris CDG-Singapore services.1 2 Air France also rolled the new La Première cabin onto Paris CDG-Tokyo Haneda and planned deployment on Paris CDG-Abidjan from 22-Jun-2026.3 4