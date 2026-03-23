Air France deploys new La Premiere cabin on Paris CDG-Tokyo Haneda service

Air France debuted its new La Première suites on Paris CDG-New York JFK on 08-Apr-2025, using a 777-300ER configured with four suites plus 60 business, 44 premium and 204 economy seats.1 It subsequently introduced the suites on daily Paris CDG-Singapore, and indicated a gradual rollout on select 777-300ERs including Los Angeles (summer 2025) and Tokyo Haneda (winter 2025/2026).2