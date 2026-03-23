23-Mar-2026 3:41 PM
Air France deploys new La Premiere cabin on Paris CDG-Tokyo Haneda service
Air France commenced (20-Mar-2026) the deployment of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with the new La Premiere cabin on one daily Paris CDG-Tokyo Haneda frequency AF274/AF279. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France debuted its new La Première suites on Paris CDG-New York JFK on 08-Apr-2025, using a 777-300ER configured with four suites plus 60 business, 44 premium and 204 economy seats.1 It subsequently introduced the suites on daily Paris CDG-Singapore, and indicated a gradual rollout on select 777-300ERs including Los Angeles (summer 2025) and Tokyo Haneda (winter 2025/2026).2