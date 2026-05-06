Air Astana Group to receive first 787s in Sep-2026 and Nov-2026

Air Astana Group previously said it planned to take delivery of three Boeing 787-9s within 15 months, after taking eight A320 family aircraft in 2025 and ending 2025 with a 62-strong fleet split between Air Astana and FlyArystan.1 The 787 programme had faced repeated delays, with the first 787-9 pushed to 2H2026 as part of the entry-into-service plan that included an off-wing maintenance agreement with GE and a spare engine order.2 Air Astana also finalised an order for up to 15 787s, including five firm 787-9s scheduled for delivery in 2032-2035, plus options and purchase rights.3 4