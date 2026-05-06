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    6-May-2026 3:32 PM

    Air Astana Group to receive first 787s in Sep-2026 and Nov-2026

    Air Astana Group CEO Ibrahim Canliel stated (05-May-2026) Air Astana will operate short sectors with its first Boeing 787 in the initial months for pilot training purposes. The aircraft is to be delivered in Sep-2026, with a second to arrive in Nov-2026 and a third to be delivered mid 2027. The aircraft are expected to replace Air Astana's last three 767-300ERs and enhance competitiveness in terms of comfort and new long haul opportunities. [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Air Astana Group previously said it planned to take delivery of three Boeing 787-9s within 15 months, after taking eight A320 family aircraft in 2025 and ending 2025 with a 62-strong fleet split between Air Astana and FlyArystan.1 The 787 programme had faced repeated delays, with the first 787-9 pushed to 2H2026 as part of the entry-into-service plan that included an off-wing maintenance agreement with GE and a spare engine order.2 Air Astana also finalised an order for up to 15 787s, including five firm 787-9s scheduled for delivery in 2032-2035, plus options and purchase rights.3 4

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