Loading
18-Feb-2026 6:03 PM

Boeing and Air Astana finalise order for up to 15 787s

Boeing and Air Astana finalised (17-Feb-2026) an order for up to 15 787s. The order is Air Astana's largest single aircraft purchase. As previously reported by CAPA, Air Astana placed an order for up to 15 787-9s in Nov-2025, comprising five firm positions, five options and five purchase rights. With three more 787-9 aircraft to be delivered via lessors, Air Astana's 787 fleet will expand to 18 787-9s. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Air Astana's board approved the firm acquisition of five 787-9s, along with five options and five purchase rights, at an extraordinary general meeting held on 15-Jan-2026, with deliveries scheduled from 2032 to 20351. The airline previously signed lease agreements for three 787-9s in 2022, scheduled for delivery in 2026/272. The first 787 delivery is expected in Jul-20263.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More