Boeing and Air Astana finalise order for up to 15 787s
Boeing and Air Astana finalised (17-Feb-2026) an order for up to 15 787s. The order is Air Astana's largest single aircraft purchase. As previously reported by CAPA, Air Astana placed an order for up to 15 787-9s in Nov-2025, comprising five firm positions, five options and five purchase rights. With three more 787-9 aircraft to be delivered via lessors, Air Astana's 787 fleet will expand to 18 787-9s. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Astana's board approved the firm acquisition of five 787-9s, along with five options and five purchase rights, at an extraordinary general meeting held on 15-Jan-2026, with deliveries scheduled from 2032 to 20351. The airline previously signed lease agreements for three 787-9s in 2022, scheduled for delivery in 2026/272. The first 787 delivery is expected in Jul-20263.