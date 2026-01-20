Air Astana shareholders approve 787-9 order
Air Astana, in a Kazakhstan Stock Exchange disclosure, announced (15-Jan-2026) a resolution was passed at the extraordinary general meeting on 15-Jan-2026 on the conclusion a major transaction with Boeing for the firm acquisition of five 787-9 aircraft with deliveries scheduled for 2032 to 2035. The transaction also covers five option rights and five purchase rights for 787-9s. As previously reported by CAPA, Air Astana placed an order for up to 15 Boeing 787-9s in Nov-2025, comprising five firm positions, five options and five purchase rights. [more - original PR - English/Kazakh/Russian]
Background ✨
Air Astana previously signed a lease agreement for three 787-9s in 2022, with delivery originally scheduled for 2026/27, and placed an order for up to 15 Boeing 787-9s in Nov-2025, comprising five firm orders, five options and five purchase rights, making it the largest aircraft order in the airline’s history1. The majority of its current fleet consists of A320 family aircraft2.