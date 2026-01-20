Air Astana shareholders approve 787-9 order

Air Astana, in a Kazakhstan Stock Exchange disclosure, announced (15-Jan-2026) a resolution was passed at the extraordinary general meeting on 15-Jan-2026 on the conclusion a major transaction with Boeing for the firm acquisition of five 787-9 aircraft with deliveries scheduled for 2032 to 2035. The transaction also covers five option rights and five purchase rights for 787-9s. As previously reported by CAPA, Air Astana placed an order for up to 15 Boeing 787-9s in Nov-2025, comprising five firm positions, five options and five purchase rights. [more - original PR - English/Kazakh/Russian]