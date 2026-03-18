Air Astana Group to receive three 787-9s in 15 months
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Air Astana and Boeing finalised an order for up to 15 787-9s, comprising five firm aircraft plus five options and five purchase rights, with deliveries scheduled for 2032-2035.1 2 Air Astana also had three 787-9s scheduled for delivery in 2026/27 under lease agreements previously signed with Air Lease Corporation, after its first 787-9 entry-into-service was delayed to 2H2026.3 4 5 Air Astana Group also approved and then signed its largest-ever direct Airbus order for 25 A320neo family aircraft, with deliveries planned for 2031-2034, plus purchase rights for 25 more.6 7