Air Algérie to commence Algiers-Manchester service in Jun-2026

Air Algérie, via its official Facebook account, previously outlined plans to launch twice weekly Algiers-Manchester flights from 14-Jun-2026, with the route unserved at the time, according to OAG.1 It also signalled summer 2026 frequency increases on Algiers-London Heathrow and Algiers-London Stansted services.1 Air Algérie resumed four weekly Algiers-London Stansted flights on 02-Apr-2025, after last operating the route in Nov-2022, with no other carriers scheduled.2