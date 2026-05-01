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    1-May-2026 3:57 PM

    Air Algérie to commence Algiers-Manchester service in Jun-2026

    Manchester Airport confirmed (30-Apr-2026) Air Algérie plans to commence twice weekly Algiers-Manchester service with Boeing 737 equipment on 14-Jun-2026. The service "will be the first ever direct flight from Manchester to the North African country" and "Manchester will become the only UK airport outside of London with a direct link to Algiers". [more - original PR]

    Background

    Air Algérie, via its official Facebook account, previously outlined plans to launch twice weekly Algiers-Manchester flights from 14-Jun-2026, with the route unserved at the time, according to OAG.1 It also signalled summer 2026 frequency increases on Algiers-London Heathrow and Algiers-London Stansted services.1 Air Algérie resumed four weekly Algiers-London Stansted flights on 02-Apr-2025, after last operating the route in Nov-2022, with no other carriers scheduled.2

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