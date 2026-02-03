3-Feb-2026 2:50 PM
Aer Lingus to commence Dublin-Bridgetown service in late Mar-2026
Aer Lingus scheduled to commence three times weekly Dublin-Bridgetown service with A321XLR equipment on 31-Mar-2026, as per a 02-Feb-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier confirmed plans to close its base at Manchester Airport by 31-Mar-2026 and suspend Manchester-Bridgetown service.
Background ✨
Aer Lingus confirmed the closure of its Manchester base by 31-Mar-2026, ending all trans-Atlantic services from the airport, including routes to Bridgetown, New York JFK and Orlando, a base it had operated since 2021 through Aer Lingus UK1 2. The last Manchester-Bridgetown service was scheduled for 27-Mar-20263. The carrier stated that services connecting Manchester with Ireland would not be affected2.