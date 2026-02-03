Aer Lingus to commence Dublin-Bridgetown service in late Mar-2026

Aer Lingus confirmed the closure of its Manchester base by 31-Mar-2026, ending all trans-Atlantic services from the airport, including routes to Bridgetown, New York JFK and Orlando, a base it had operated since 2021 through Aer Lingus UK1 2. The last Manchester-Bridgetown service was scheduled for 27-Mar-20263. The carrier stated that services connecting Manchester with Ireland would not be affected2.