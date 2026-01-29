Loading
29-Jan-2026 4:24 PM

Aer Lingus to suspend three services from Manchester in 1Q2026

Aer Lingus is scheduled to suspend the following services from Manchester, as per a 28-Jan-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:

  • New York JFK: Daily from 22-Feb-2026;
  • Orlando: Three times weekly from 23-Mar-2026;
  • Bridgetown: Three times weekly from 27-Mar-2026.

Background ✨

Aer Lingus suspended sales of all trans-Atlantic services from Manchester from 31-Mar-2026, citing ongoing considerations regarding potential base closure, while confirming that its flights connecting Manchester with Ireland would not be affected. The Manchester base was originally launched in Oct-20211.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More