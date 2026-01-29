29-Jan-2026 4:24 PM
Aer Lingus to suspend three services from Manchester in 1Q2026
Aer Lingus is scheduled to suspend the following services from Manchester, as per a 28-Jan-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:
- New York JFK: Daily from 22-Feb-2026;
- Orlando: Three times weekly from 23-Mar-2026;
- Bridgetown: Three times weekly from 27-Mar-2026.
Background ✨
Aer Lingus suspended sales of all trans-Atlantic services from Manchester from 31-Mar-2026, citing ongoing considerations regarding potential base closure, while confirming that its flights connecting Manchester with Ireland would not be affected. The Manchester base was originally launched in Oct-20211.