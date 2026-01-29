Aer Lingus confirms Manchester Airport base closure

Aer Lingus confirmed (28-Jan-2026) plans to close its base at Manchester Airport by 31-Mar-2026, suspending trans-Atlantic operations from Manchester to Bridgetown, New York JFK and Orlando. The base opened in 2021 and was operated by Aer Lingus UK. The carrier stated: "Aer Lingus acknowledges that this is a very difficult time for colleagues based in Manchester and will seek to ensure that colleagues are kept informed and supported as discussions evolve during the next phase of the consultation". [more - Aviation Week]