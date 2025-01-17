Aena responds to planned Ryanair service reductions in Spain

Aena commented (16-Jan-2025) on Ryanair's plans to reduce its operations in Spain due to Aena's charges, stating: "The average rate that airlines will pay Aena for airport services from [01-Mar-2025] will remain frozen at [EUR10.35] per passenger. This rate is one of the lowest in Europe. With this same average rate, Ryanair increased its activity in 2024 at Spanish airports by 8.7%, meaning the airline transported 66 million passengers". The operator added: "[Ryanair's] programming for the 2025 summer season at Spanish airports implies more seats available than in the same season of the previous summer. Therefore, as Ryanair's CEO himself clarified at the press conference this morning, its total programming in Spain will grow compared to 2024". Aena concluded: "In short, Aena regrets that Ryanair uses spurious arguments that do not correspond to the reality of airport fees in Spain". [more - original PR - Spanish]