Adelaide Airport reports records monthly and 12-month pax traffic in Jun-2026

Adelaide Airport’s May-2026 traffic rose 1.4% year-on-year to 716,367 passengers, as domestic growth outweighed a 6.3% fall in international traffic that the airport linked to reduced Middle East connectivity.1 2 It said Jun-2026 would be affected by Indonesia AirAsia’s Bali suspension, while Emirates’ and Qatar Airways’ daily service resumptions from mid-Jun-2026 were expected to support 2H growth.1 3