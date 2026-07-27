Adelaide Airport reports records monthly and 12-month pax traffic in Jun-2026
Adelaide Airport reported (24-Jul-2026) it handled 694,216 passengers in Jun-2026, an increase of 1.7% year-on-year and a new record for the month of June. The airport handled 9.2 million passengers in the year ended 30-Jun-2026, an increase of 4.8% and a record performance driven by "strong international growth from new airlines and new destinations". During the period, the airport welcomed United Airlines service from San Francisco, Qantas Airways service to Auckland, Air New Zealand service from Christchurch and China Eastern Airlines service from Shanghai. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Adelaide Airport’s May-2026 traffic rose 1.4% year-on-year to 716,367 passengers, as domestic growth outweighed a 6.3% fall in international traffic that the airport linked to reduced Middle East connectivity.1 2 It said Jun-2026 would be affected by Indonesia AirAsia’s Bali suspension, while Emirates’ and Qatar Airways’ daily service resumptions from mid-Jun-2026 were expected to support 2H growth.1 3